Huntsville police searching for Dollar General robber

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Huntsville police were searching for a man who robbed a Dollar General store just north of Huntsville Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the Dollar General on Countess Road near Highway 231 around 12:35 p.m.

Police said a man walked in with a gun and ran from the store with cash.

Police had not made any arrests and were searching the area Tuesday afternoon.