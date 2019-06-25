× Huntsville officer denied new immunity hearing in murder case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police Officer William Darby will not get a new immunity hearing, according to an appellate court’s decision.

The defense team was hoping to overturn a Madison County judge’s ruling not to grant Darby immunity. The request was originally denied by the Alabama Appeals Court because the judge ruled the appeal did not include enough evidence.

Darby’s attorney claims a transcript of the original hearing was not completed by the filing deadline.

Murder Charge

Darby is charged with murder in the April 2018 death of Jeffery Parker. Darby has argued he was acting in self-defense and protecting fellow officers when he shot Parker at his home on Deramus Avenue.

The Huntsville Police Department cleared Darby of wrongdoing in May of 2018, but he was indicted by a Madison County grand jury in August 2018.

Immunity Hearing

A hearing was held on Darby’s self-defense claim on April 3. Darby testified, as did two fellow officers who were at the scene. The defense also called experts in police use of force. Body camera footage from the officers was also played in the courtroom.

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Donna Pate ruled the next day that Darby did not act in self-defense.

His lawyers appealed that ruling April 15. But their petition was denied Friday.

The City of Huntsville is paying up to $125,000 for Darby’s defense, after finding he followed police department policy.