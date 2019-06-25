× Huntsville business reaches deal with state authorities over robocalls

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A Huntsville real estate investment company has agreed to stop sending out robocalls, state authorities said Tuesday.

The company, King’s Property Solutions LLC, agreed to stop robocalls and reform its business practices after Alabama Attorney Gen. Steve Marshall’s office said it intended to sue over violations of the Alabama Telemarketing Act, the Alabama Deceptive Trade Practices Act and the federal Telemarketing Sales Rule.

Marshall’s office said more than 80 people filed complaints that they received robocalls offering to buy their homes, and many of the people had registered their numbers on the national Do Not Call Registry.

King’s Property Solutions LLC signed a document June 16 setting out the terms by which it would comply with state and federal phone solicitation laws, Marshall’s office said.

The agreement with King’s was part of Operation Call It Quits, an effort to stop illegal robocalls in 17 states.

People can protect themselves by registering their number with the National Do Not Call Registry. Marshall said anyone who receives a robocall should hang up immediately and report the call.