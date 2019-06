× Fatal wreck closes westbound lanes of Highway 67 in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – A fatal wreck has closed the westbound lanes of Highway 67 in Decatur.

Decatur Police confirmed one person died in the wreck, which occurred around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

#TrafficAlert: Officers are responding to a multi-vehicle collision on HWY 67. Traffic is down to one lane northbound and southbound. Injuries are confirmed. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/w9wkndBKfk — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) June 25, 2019

The westbound lanes were reportedly blocked, with eastbound traffic down to one lane.