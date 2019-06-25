× Don’t miss the Bicentennial Constitution Motorcade June 25th in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For the first time in history, Alabama’s six constitutions will be showcased outside of Montgomery.

The documents left the capital around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25th, and will arrive in Huntsville to be displayed at the Huntsville Museum of Art around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

There is a special ceremony planned with Mayor Tommy Battle at the museum for the arrival scheduled to begin around 11:00 a.m.

The six constitutions will be displayed at the Huntsville Museum of Art as part of the “we the people” exhibit.

Officials have been planning this trip for years.

According to officials, it takes a lot of work to transport all six of the hundreds-of-years-old documents dated back to the first constitution signed in Huntsville in 1819.

There has been extensive conservation work done on the documents in preparation for Alabama’s bicentennial.

“They are pretty stable documents. All but one are on parchment. And they’ve all recently undergone extensive conservation work up in New England at the northeast document conservatory center. So that has kind of help stabilize them and get them ready for this trip and for this exhibition,” said GeorgiaAnn Hudson of the Alabama Department of Archives and History.

Transporting some of the state’s most important documents can be a very stressful task.

If you want to see the constitutions, the Huntsville Museum of Art will be offering free admission to everybody on Sunday, June 30th from noon – 5:00 p.m.