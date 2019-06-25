Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic kicks off with sponsor scramble

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - It's that time of year again; the Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic is back in North Alabama and all the fun got started Tuesday with the sponsor scramble.

The scramble is an opportunity for sponsor's of the tournament to come out, play a round of golf and meet some of the college players who will be competing in the tournament later in the week.

There were about 30 teams of sponsors at the event and now we're just waiting for the tournament to officially kick off on Thursday with registration and practice rounds on Wednesday.

With amateur golfers ranging from high schoolers to some competitors that are in their 60s, the spirit is a unique experience that keeps bringing golfers back year after year.

"It's a tournament that I think that I've been involved in for over 15 years now and so it's a tournament that we see guys come back over and year after year they just love coming and playing and being a part of the spirit," said Andy Villarreal, owner of Burningtree Country Club. "We're setting up for a great week we've got 102 players coming out for the spirit which is going to be a great week."

"If you play in it young you can play in it pretty much your whole life as long as you're willing to compete, so it's not really singling out one in particular group of guys, so I mean it's wide ranging for sure," said Brandon Holt, head golf professional for the tournament.

Another great part about the tournament is how much money is given back to the local community.

"One of the biggest things I think we get out of it is you know last year we were able to give over $12,000 back to non-profits in the community and so from our sponsors that come out here and give we hope to reach $15,000-$20,000 this year," Villarreall said.

The tournament officially starts Thursday, June 27 at Burningtree Country Club in Decatur.