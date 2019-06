× Cullman officials need help finding a missing man

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriffs Office is searching for a missing person.

Joseph Giumarro, 34, was last seen wearing blue jeans and black shoes in the Valley Grove to Trimble area.

Giumarro is 6’1” and weighs 240 lbs. He is a white male with brown, graying hair.

Any contact with this individual please contact CCSO at 256-734-0342.