Crews on scene of deadly wreck on Highway 72

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Emergency crews responded to a deadly wreck on Highway 72 Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 72 and Dug Hill Road.

Crews on the scene said one person was dead.

Crews on the scene said a driver pulled out of Dug Hill Road and collided with a vehicle on 72.

Two people were taken to Huntsville Hospital, troopers on the scene said. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Traffic maps showed traffic in the eastbound lane was slow in the area.