Alabama Shakes’ front-woman is going solo

ATHENS, Ala. – The Athens-founded band’s soulful front-woman, Brittany Howard, is releasing her first solo album.

AL.com reports that the future of Alabama Shakes is now unclear as Brittany Howard just released her first single for her upcoming EP and plans on embarking on a solo tour starting in August. Howard is an original founding member of the popular group.

The Alabama Shakes formed their dynamic group in 2009 and have won four Grammy Awards and released two very successful albums. The band consisted of guitarist Heath Fogg, bassist Zac Cockrell, and drummer Steve Johnson.

Howard’s new single for her EP “Jamie” is called “History Repeats.” The album is also now available for pre-order.

Tickets for Howard’s upcoming tour go on sale to the public 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28th, while a pre-sale is set for 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25th. As of now, Howard’s announced tour doesn’t include any dates in Alabama.

Fans who buy a ticket online will also receive a copy of the “Jamie” album on CD.

‘Jamie’ Tour 2019! I can't wait to be back on the road! Limited number of pre-sale tickets for US shows available today at 10am local time w/ code HISTORY. Public on-sales begin Friday, Jun 28th, at 10am local time. Visit https://t.co/vAURbazulP for more info! pic.twitter.com/SeOIRyDjLZ — Brittany Howard (@blkfootwhtfoot) June 25, 2019

In a message posted on the Brittany Howard website, she offered insight on her inspiration to go solo.

“I wrote this record as a process of healing. Every song, I confront something within me or beyond me. Things that are hard or impossible to change, words and music to describe what I’m not good at conveying to those I love, or a name that hurts to be said: Jaime. I dedicated the title of this record to my sister who passed away as a teenager. She was a musician too. I did this so her name would no longer bring me memories of sadness and as a way to thank her for passing on to me everything she loved: music, art, creativity. But, the record is not about her. It’s about me. It’s not as veiled as work I have done before. I’m pretty candid about myself and who I am and what I believe. Which, is why I needed to do it on my own.”

I am so proud to announce that “Jaime”, my debut solo album will be coming out September 20! Visit https://t.co/FCoUutHRzj to stream the first song “History Repeats” and get tour and pre order information. pic.twitter.com/LwyHuL4Pom — Brittany Howard (@blkfootwhtfoot) June 25, 2019