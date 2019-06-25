Alabama Shakes’ front-woman is going solo
ATHENS, Ala. – The Athens-founded band’s soulful front-woman, Brittany Howard, is releasing her first solo album.
AL.com reports that the future of Alabama Shakes is now unclear as Brittany Howard just released her first single for her upcoming EP and plans on embarking on a solo tour starting in August. Howard is an original founding member of the popular group.
The Alabama Shakes formed their dynamic group in 2009 and have won four Grammy Awards and released two very successful albums. The band consisted of guitarist Heath Fogg, bassist Zac Cockrell, and drummer Steve Johnson.
Howard’s new single for her EP “Jamie” is called “History Repeats.” The album is also now available for pre-order.
Tickets for Howard’s upcoming tour go on sale to the public 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28th, while a pre-sale is set for 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25th. As of now, Howard’s announced tour doesn’t include any dates in Alabama.
Fans who buy a ticket online will also receive a copy of the “Jamie” album on CD.
In a message posted on the Brittany Howard website, she offered insight on her inspiration to go solo.