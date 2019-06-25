× Alabama secretary of state Merrill announces Senate candidacy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has become the latest Republican to throw his hat into the race for U.S. Senate.

Merrill announced Tuesday morning that he would join the crowded field of candidates looking to unseat Democrat Doug Jones in the 2020 election.

Merrill has been secretary of state since 2014. He also served in the state House of Representatives.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore are among the field of Republicans also running for the seat.

Jones won the Senate seat in a 2017 election with a victory over Moore.