Alabama secretary of state Merrill announces Senate candidacy

Posted 10:48 am, June 25, 2019, by

John Merrill, Alabama Secretary of State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has become the latest Republican to throw his hat into the race for U.S. Senate.

Merrill announced Tuesday morning that he would join the crowded field of candidates looking to unseat Democrat Doug Jones in the 2020 election.

Merrill has been secretary of state since 2014. He also served in the state House of Representatives.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore are among the field of Republicans also running for the seat.

Jones won the Senate seat in a 2017 election with a victory over Moore.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.