Walk 100 miles in Redstone Arsenal’s summer fitness challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. - If you work, live, or have access to recreation on the arsenal, you're eligible to take part in a summer challenge that will have you walkin' all summer long.

The Commander`s Ready and Resilient Council is a group that meets every month to talk about promoting the health and wellness of the arsenal's workforce.

"All of these efforts combine to make sure all of our employees have everything they need to maintain their holistic health while at work," said director of arsenal public affairs, Julie Frederick. "Because for the Army, readiness, and wellness go hand in hand. If our workforce is healthy and well, then we are ready to meet the Army's needs."

The 100 Miles of Summer Walking Challenge is part of this initiative, and the goal is to walk 100 miles over the next 100 days of summer.

There will be prizes for the top 3 Individuals and organizations that walk or jog the most number of miles during the challenge.

Individuals and teams must register by July 3. To register, contact Bill Baxter at (256) 876‐6090 or email William.h.baxter.civ@mail.mil.