W.C. Handy School in Florence preparing for Pre-K classes in the fall

FLORENCE, Ala. – A piece of history is getting a new lease on life this summer. Crews are working around the clock to make sure students can once again walk the hallways of W.C. Handy School.

“We always have to do our big stuff in the summer when kids are out. This is definitely a remodel, makeover in a short two-month period,” stated Florence City Schools Assistant Superintendent Connie Wallace.

Every inch of the building is being touched by contractors with new paint, drop ceilings, lights and flooring. The project will combine all Pre-K classes from across the school system and put them under one roof.

“We’re very excited,” said Wallace. “We think it’s going to do great things for our community, and that’s what we want. We want to be a partner with our city and doing good things for our kids.”

The majority of the students will be part of the no-cost First Class Pre-K program. But before they can walk the halls, this $250,000 renovation has to get done both inside and out.

“For years, everybody that has come to the school has been using the back as the front,” explained Wallace. “The front is just beautiful, and it has an antique clock and we are doing our best to get that back working.”

To give teachers plenty of time to get their rooms set up, a completion date for these renovations has been set for August 1.

Florence City Schools is holding registration for the 3 to 5-year old Pre-K classes now. You can follow this link for more information.