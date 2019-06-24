Volunteers needed at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice in Albertville

Posted 2:28 pm, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 02:32PM, June 24, 2019

Hands of an old woman and a young man. Caring for the elderly. close up.

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Shepherd’s Cove Hospice is in need of direct patient volunteers to provide companionship and assistance to patients and caregivers.

Duties could include making special deliveries to patients, transporting patients/caregivers to appointments or to run errands, assisting with basic lawn care, reading or talking with patients, providing music, or other tasks based on individual patient needs and volunteer skillsets.

Previous experience is not required. Shepherd’s Cove trains all volunteers to ensure each one is able to provide the best care possible. Volunteers must be 18 years or older.

If you’re interested in volunteering and for more information, visit their website or call 256-891-7724.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.