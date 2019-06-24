× Volunteers needed at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Shepherd’s Cove Hospice is in need of direct patient volunteers to provide companionship and assistance to patients and caregivers.

Duties could include making special deliveries to patients, transporting patients/caregivers to appointments or to run errands, assisting with basic lawn care, reading or talking with patients, providing music, or other tasks based on individual patient needs and volunteer skillsets.

Previous experience is not required. Shepherd’s Cove trains all volunteers to ensure each one is able to provide the best care possible. Volunteers must be 18 years or older.

If you’re interested in volunteering and for more information, visit their website or call 256-891-7724.