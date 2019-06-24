Typical summer weather takes over this week

The Tennessee Valley has been on the receiving end of an unsettled weather pattern for the last several days, but that’s about to change! The stormy set-up of last week came as the jet stream dropped far enough for disturbances along the jet stream to impact Alabama. This week the Jet stream will return northward, where it’s most often found through the summertime. That leaves us with very seasonable weather for the rest of the week.

‘Normal’ weather would put morning lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. That’s exactly what we get this week! The humidity won’t make it unbearable outside this week either; ‘feels like’ temperatures will rise into the mid 90s each afternoon.

Along with summer heat, we’ll also have to dodge a few isolated downpours. Pop-up storms like what we expect this week bubble up from the heating of day; they develop quickly and dissipate just as quickly. Summer time storms are hit-or-miss in nature, so a few communities each day will get a quick soaking in the middle of the day while everyone else stays totally dry.

The heat AND the storms will make the morning the best time to get any outdoor work done you might need to get done. If you are outside through the hottest part of the day (2PM-6PM) just be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks from the heat, and check on your pets too!

For a look at the full forecast for the week ahead, you can always check our forecast discussion here: WHNT.com/forecast