Tuscumbia police searching for escapee

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Law enforcement in northwest Alabama are searching for a jail escapee.

The man told Tuscumbia police on Friday his name was Donley Ray Martin II. Detectives say they are not positive that is in fact his name. He may have used an alias.

According to Tuscumbia police, he escaped from their custody late Friday afternoon and has not been seen since.

If you have information on his whereabouts you are urged to call Tuscumbia police at 256-383-3121.