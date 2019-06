× Troopers shut down I-65 southbound in Athens due to a wreck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Law enforcement is warning drivers of a wreck that is causing traffic delays in Limestone County.

According to a tweet by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck occurred on I-65 near exit 351 in Athens. Police have stopped all southbound traffic.

Officials encouraged drivers to use an alternative route.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wreck.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-65 southbound traffic at Highway 72 is stopped due to an accident. Please use an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/LZslmFPPEQ — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) June 24, 2019