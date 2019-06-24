× The 15th Annual Pet Photo Contest is underway at the Huntsville Humane Society

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Attention furry and four-legged friends, the GHHS is looking for the new face of their calendar.

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society is bringing back their Annual Pet Photo Contest for its 15th year. This ‘ruff’ competition is now open for entries and voting kicks off on July 5th.

The overall winner will be featured on the front cover of the GHHS 2020 calendar. Each pet photo entry has the chance to be in the calendar but the top winners might be featured on one of the months.

This year, the GHHS has a new opportunity called “Reserve a Calendar Day”. Organizers say you can pick a date that is significant for you or your pet and you can have the pet’s photo on that day.

To enter your pet’s photo, click here.

Final voting will take place at The Open Bottle in Madison on Friday, July, 26th from 5:00pm until 8:00pm.