Sheriff: Man wanted for robbing his employer

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they said robbed the Trinity convenience store where he worked.

Sami Saleh Mahmoud is wanted for first-degree robbery, the sheriff’s office said Monday afternoon.

Mahmoud is accused of robbing the Country Mart store on County Road 460 around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said Mahmoud, who worked at the store, was involved in an altercation with the store owner and robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about Mahmoud’s location is asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.