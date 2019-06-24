× Police found over 400 grams of meth in DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A Crossville man is behind bars after the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit found nearly a pound of meth in his home.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit raided a home on Sunday (June 23) on County Road 3 near Crossville and found over 400 grams of meth.

After the search, authorities charged Johnny DeWayne Croley, 42, with Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said, “I am very proud of our Narcotics Unit for organizing this raid and their ability to coordinate major arrests such as this with our federal partners.”

This investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending.

The raid included DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, ALEA State Drug Task Force, Marshall County Drug Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Task Force, Boaz Police Department, and Guntersville Police Department.