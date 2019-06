× Memphis police searching for 12-year-old missing since Sunday night

Memphis police issued an alert for a 12-year-old girl who disappeared from her bedroom overnight.

According to police, Savannah Green was last seen in her bedroom late on Sunday night, June 24th.

Green lives in the 1600 block of Barbie Street.

Police are asking anyone with information about Savannah to immediately contact the department at 901-545-2677.