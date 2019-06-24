Madison car wash under child labor investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - A car wash could be in trouble for employing what appear to be underage kids.

A man contacted WHNT News 19 after he captured video of the kids working at the shop.

Young Chun says he recently bought a new car.

Chun runs his own martial arts studio in Athens.

"I tried to get a detailed cleaning." He says earlier this month, he dropped off his vehicle to get spiffed up at On The Spot Car Detailing in Madison, and sent one of his students to pick it up.

"He went over there and mentioned to me, 'There's a little kid working there.' And I asked, 'What do you mean a little kid?" Chun said.

Chun has a dash camera in his vehicle, so he checked the footage, in which he says he saw several kids put to work at the shop. "About three boys and two girls."

Chun says he captured video of the kids twice, on June 3rd and June 10th.

"The youngest one I saw in the video was nine years old," Chun said.

Chun says once he looked at the dashcam video and saw that some of the workers at On the Spot appeared to be under 14, he contacted the Alabama Department of Labor, who is now investigating the car wash.

"They have the paperwork in progress right now," Chun said. "They're not sure all of the details yet."

Under Alabama labor law, any business employing a minor must apply for a child labor certificate. The law restricts any kids from working in a place which may be hazardous to their health.

"If you have a good business, especially a car wash place, there's a lot of potential dangers. You don't know what kind of tool you're using," Chun said.

So far, it's unclear what action the state office has taken against the car wash.

WHNT News 19 contacted the Alabama Department of Labor. So far, they couldn't tell us how old the people in the video are or what kind of penalty the business could be facing.