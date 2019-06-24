× Laura Christmas leaves TN Valley for job closer to home

Laura Christmas made a bitter-sweet announcement on her Facebook page Monday morning – After nearly six years covering stories in northeast Alabama, Laura Christmas is moving on. She has gotten a new job as a spokesperson for a ;aw enforcement agency in her home state of Florida.

She and her husband ultimately wanted to move to Florida to be closer to family, so they jumped at the opportunity after the birth of their second Son.

“But, this comes with sadness, too,” Says Laura in her Facebook post. “I’ve loved working in northeast Alabama. I’ve met wonderful people and got to tell many stories I won’t ever forget. I covered tornadoes. I covered snow. I covered stories that shook me – even though I’m not an emotional person by any means. I’ve covered stories that still make me happy, remembering the kindness I showcased that is the norm in this state.”

We at WHNT News 19 wish Laura and her family well on their new endeavors.

If you have a story you would have contacted Laura about, please email us in the Huntsville Newsroom at news.department@whnt.com.