Huntsville City Schools approves new turf at Milton Frank Stadium

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Monday, the Huntsville City School Board voted unanimously to spend more than $350,000 to replace the turf at Milton Frank Stadium.

As WHNT News 19 previously reported, leaders say the current turf is over ten years old, dangerous, and worn out.

The district has hired ITS/SprinTurf Holding, LLC to install new turf. They say demolition will take 5 days, with 20-30 days to install it under ideal weather conditions.

Leaders are confident they will be able to get the field just right in time for football season.

"They are very aware of our timeline for our first football game on August 22. So we put a deadline for them as the 17th of August to give us plenty of time," said Scott Stapler, Athletics Coordinator.

The district said the work will start very quickly now the contract is approved.

