Hartselle man charged with using counterfeit cash at yard sales

DECATUR, Ala. – Police say a Hartselle man was hitting up yard sales and buying items with fake $100 bills.

Jeremy Antonio Chatmon, 34, was arrested Thursday on four counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Decatur police said they had multiple reports this month of people who said they were paid with the fake bills at yard sales. Police said the same man, who they identified as Chatmon, used the money in each case.

Chatmon’s bond was set at $120,000.