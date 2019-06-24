× Dairy Queen launches limited edition Blizzard and it’s out of this world

Dairy Queen is commemorating the moon landing with a limited edition treat.

The company dropped the Zero Gravity Blizzard at participating Dairy Queen locations. The “out of this world” treat will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 space mission where Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon.

This galactic Blizzard is a blend of DQ’s world-famous vanilla soft serve, Oreo cookies, cotton candy syrup, and galaxy sprinkles with a black and blue glitter base.

The Zero Gravity Blizzard will be available for a limited time starting on June 24th.

To find your nearest Dairy Queen, click here.