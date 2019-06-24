Christmas Charities Year Round relocating to new location

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville non-profit that works year-round to help provide Madison County residents with crucial services is moving to a new location.

After serving the community for over 17 years from Jordan Lane, Christmas Charities Year Round is relocating to 3054 Leeman Ferry Road.

Once the move is complete, CCYR plans to welcome the public for a tour.

While CCYR may be changing addresses, its mission will remain the same.

To help Madison County residents in need by:

-providing basic necessities year-round at no cost.

-providing year-round distribution of clothes, school supplies, household items, furniture and Assistive Technology medical equipment at no cost.

-providing year-round delivery of clothing to children at schools at no cost.

-distributing food and gifts to children and families during the Christmas season at no cost.

For more information about the nonprofit and the services they provide, visit their website.