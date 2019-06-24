× ‘Bags for Jag’ cornhole tournament benefits Russellville teen who has a rare bone marrow disease

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – Family and friends of a Russellville High School senior with a rare bone marrow disease are planning a Cornhole tournament to help him along his journey.

On August 10, 2018, doctors diagnosed Jagger Mills with Severe Aplastic Anemia. SAA is a disease in which the body stops producing new blood cells. Mills is currently undergoing treatment at Children’s Hospital of Alabama, where he had a bone marrow transplant April 4. He is in Birmingham until he reaches day 100 post-transplant.

The tournament is scheduled for June 29 and the entry fee is $50 a team and sign-ups start at 11 a.m. and bags fly at 1 p.m. at Russellville Parks & Recreation Center. Organizers ask you to bring your own bags.

The guaranteed payout is as follows and may go up depending on participation:

1st – $300

2nd – $150

3rd – $50

Besides the cornhole tournament, event organizers say the fundraiser will also include an airmail challenge, concessions, and raffles. All proceeds go to Jagger’s Journey.