‘Bags for Jag’ cornhole tournament benefits Russellville teen who has a rare bone marrow disease

Posted 9:56 pm, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:03PM, June 24, 2019

Jagger Mills Photo: Hannah South

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – Family and friends of a Russellville High School senior with a rare bone marrow disease are planning a Cornhole tournament to help him along his journey.

On August 10, 2018, doctors diagnosed Jagger Mills with Severe Aplastic Anemia. SAA is a disease in which the body stops producing new blood cells. Mills is currently undergoing treatment at Children’s Hospital of Alabama, where he had a bone marrow transplant April 4. He is in Birmingham until he reaches day 100 post-transplant.

The tournament is scheduled for June 29 and the entry fee is $50 a team and sign-ups start at 11 a.m. and bags fly at 1 p.m. at Russellville Parks & Recreation Center. Organizers ask you to bring your own bags.

The guaranteed payout is as follows and may go up depending on participation:

1st – $300
2nd – $150
3rd – $50

Besides the cornhole tournament, event organizers say the fundraiser will also include an airmail challenge, concessions, and raffles. All proceeds go to Jagger’s Journey.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.