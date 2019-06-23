8-year-old girl killed in Sunday morning wreck on I-65

Posted 9:04 am, June 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:06AM, June 23, 2019

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An eight-year-old girl was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on I-65 Sunday morning.

According to ALEA officials, she was ejected from a vehicle around 7:45 a.m. after it left the southbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 343, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people in the vehicle received minor injuries.

Authorities do not suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

WHNT News 19 has a reporter at the scene working to gather more information.

