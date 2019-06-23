× 8-year-old girl killed in Sunday morning wreck on I-65

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An eight-year-old girl was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on I-65 Sunday morning.

According to ALEA officials, she was ejected from a vehicle around 7:45 a.m. after it left the southbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 343, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people in the vehicle received minor injuries.

Authorities do not suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

