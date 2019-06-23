× Two patrol vehicles damaged after high-speed pursuit in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County Sheriff’s Office tells WHNT News 19 a high-speed pursuit left two patrol vehicles damaged.

Stephen Young, the spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, said one person is in the Limestone County Jail related to the pursuit.

The details are limited on the pursuit; however, Young said the pursuit started in Athens but later ended on American Way on Highway 72 West.

WHNT News 19 is tracking down more information on the person who got arrested. We are also gathering details on the damaged vehicles. Stay with us on-air and online for the latest information.