One arrested after high-speed Limestone County pursuit

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A man has been arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Limestone County Saturday.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said they received multiple calls about a reckless driver at several locations throughout the county.

They initially got a call near the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant and spotted the truck. Deputies gave chase but lost sight of the truck at speeds over 100 mph.

Between calls, authorities said the truck ran through yards and nearly hit people at an outdoor church function along Seven Mile Post Road.

A second call came in when the truck collided with another vehicle near Tanner Crossroads.

Deputies spotted the vehicle again at the intersection of U.S. 31 and U.S. 72.

The Sheriff’s Office and Athens Police stated they gave chase, with a deputy getting sideswiped near the West End Chevron.

Deputies said they deployed spike strips near Glaze Road, and the suspect continued on, pulling into J&G Variety. Authorities said the suspect continued driving through the field and into the woods beyond the business before crashing.

Deputies attempted to order George Patterson, Jr. out of the vehicle, but they said he refused their commands and fought them as they pulled him out of the truck.

Patterson was arrested and taken to the Limestone County Jail. He has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault of a police officer, first-degree criminal mischief, attempting to elude a police officer and resisting arrest.

He is being held on a $9,500 bond.