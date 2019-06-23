More strong storms possible Sunday night and Monday

Many of us got a break from the storms Sunday afternoon, but it won’t last long at all. Another wave of heavy rain and thunder will move in after sunset, as a weakening complex of storms marches east across the South.

Although the storms will weaken as they approach Alabama they could still produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail here in the Tennessee Valley through midnight. Once we head into the overnight hours, we’ll be left with lingering areas of rain through early Monday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center keeps North Alabama and Tennessee under a marginal risk of severe storms through Sunday night, for storms that could produce damaging winds. That threat diminishes quickly after sunset.

Stormy Again Monday & Tuesday: The stormy weather that carried us through the first weekend of summer will stay in place through the start of this work week too.

We’ll wake up Monday morning and already have some areas of rainfall around. By the afternoon, daytime heating will kick-in and aid storms in redeveloping over North Alabama. We have enough heat and moisture already in place that any storms that develop Monday will have the potential to become severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Tennessee Valley with a slight risk of severe storms through Monday afternoon and evening. Severe storms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, damaging winds, and large hail.

Unfortunately we can’t give a clean timeline for Monday’s storms, as they’ll be developing throughout the entire day. You can use the Live Alert 19 app to receive alerts for nearby storms and to track the storms as they move through.

Typical Summer Weather Takes Over: By midweek we’ll get a slight shift in our weather pattern that delivers us a dose of very seasonable weather for the first week of summer.

Storm chances don’t disappear completely, but they will drop down to the 20%-30% range from Wednesday through the upcoming weekend. That translates to isolated pop-up storms that mainly develop through daytime heating each afternoon.

For the full forecast for the week ahead, check our forecast discussion here: WHNT.com/forecast