Another round of strong storms possible Monday

Many of us got a break from the storms Sunday afternoon, but storm chances will rise again as we head into the first full week of summer.

We’ll wake up Monday morning and already have some areas of rainfall around. By the afternoon, daytime heating will kick-in and aid storms in redeveloping over North Alabama. We have enough heat and moisture already in place that any storms that develop Monday will have the potential to become severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Tennessee Valley with a slight risk of severe storms through Monday afternoon and evening. Severe storms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, damaging winds, and large hail.

Unfortunately we can’t give a clean timeline for Monday’s storms, as they’ll be developing throughout the entire day. The coverage of storms over North Alabama and Tennessee will be uneven, with on-and-off storms well into the afternoon:

Typical Summer Weather Takes Over: By midweek we’ll get a slight shift in our weather pattern that delivers us a dose of very seasonable weather for the first week of summer.

Storm chances don’t disappear completely, but they will drop down to the 20%-30% range from Wednesday through the upcoming weekend. That translates to isolated pop-up storms that mainly develop through daytime heating each afternoon.

