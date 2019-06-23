Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Lynn Collyar talks relationship between military, Huntsville

Retired Major General Lynn Collyar is a Huntsville native. It makes sense he would retire here after his job as the boss of the Army’s Aviation and Missile Command at Redstone Arsenal. However, plenty of general officers and other military veterans make the choice of living in this area. He said there’s a reason why.

“The military remains here because of the support they get and as we said before, support from the community that they don’t receive everywhere, but also I have to give Huntsville, Madison, and Madison County a bigger plus on this thing. They have gotten beyond just Redstone supporting this community – they’ve expanded what this community represents into other high tech industries, good business, big business that makes sense, the education system is good, you need all those things to keep military engaged.”

As Armed Forces Week approaches, the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce has several events planned to celebrate. You can find a full schedule here.

You can watch our full interview with Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Collyar below: