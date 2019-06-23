Madison County Sheriff’s Office holds summer leadership camp for area 5th and 6th graders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - What better way to kick off the first day of summer than with water slides, balloon tosses, and dunk tanks?

Many Madison County kids did just that.

School resource officers with the Madison County Sheriff's Office wrapped up their summer leadership camp this afternoon.

Incoming fifth and sixth graders are selected for the camp based on excellent behavior during the school year.

Almost 190 kids participated this year and the sheriff's office says they hope each one learned something valuable.

"It's something that can kind of humanize us to the youth. To where they just don't see a gun, a badge, see a police officer doing corrective action such as enforcing laws, and writing speeding tickets," explained John Blakly of the Madison County Sheriff's Office. "It's a way that we can interact with them, be positive and just have fun."

Four Madison County commissioners donated to the leadership camp so the kids could go on field trips and have a positive learning experience.

The sheriff's office says it's looking to make next year's camp bigger and better.