Local events and discounts aplenty during Armed Forces Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Armed Forces Week is right around the corner, and the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce has a week full of events to celebrate.

Monday, June 24

Proclamation Signing – 8:30 a.m. at the Chamber of Commerce Auditorium Mayor Tommy Battle, Team Redstone, the Chamber of Commerce, and veterans representatives will participate in a ceremony commemorating the significance of the Armed Forces

Concert in the Park – 6:30 p.m. at Big Spring Park The Maneuver Center of Excellence Band will play and there will be fireworks afterwards. The Chamber encourages attendees to bring their own chairs.



Tuesday, June 25

Community Musical Performance – 7 p.m. at Bob Jones High School in Madison The Maneuver Center of Excellence Band will play again at Bob Jones High School. The concert is free, but those interested are encouraged to pick up tickets at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, MWR office on Redstone Arsenal, Madison City Hall, or the Hogan Family YMCA on Park Square Lane. Those with tickets will have first choice of seating.



Thursday, June 27

Biergarten Event – 4:30 p.m. at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center The German Biergarten runs through November 21 and features authentic German cuisine, including imported and domestic beers and wines from Germany. Each week, a different nonprofit is featured and receives proceeds from the night’s events. During Armed Forces Week, Forever Young Senior Veterans of Alabama, an organization granting wishes for veterans over 65, will receive the night’s proceeds. The Brass Band of Huntsville will be the featured band, too!



Saturday, June 29

Community Bike Ride – 9 a.m. on Redstone Arsenal The Arsenal is inviting the community to participate in a seven-mile bike ride. Enter the Arsenal at Gate 9 and proceed to the intersection of Rideout Road and Martin Road (the start and finish line for the ride). Gate 9 will be open from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Youth riders are welcome to participate but must be able to ride “big bikes” and ride the full seven miles. Helmets and a mandatory waiver are required.



On top of the events, several local businesses are offering discounts throughout the week:

Burritt on the Mountain – free admission for active-duty military

EarlyWorks Family of Museums – free admission for military members and families from June 23-29

Huntsville Botanical Garden – free admission to retired and active-duty military and their families with a military ID from June 23-29

U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum – free to active and retired military and their immediate family all week

Huntsville Futbol Club – Military Appreciation Night, free admission to all veterans and active duty military during the Sunday, June 30 home game. There will also be fireworks after the game, which starts at 6:30 p.m.