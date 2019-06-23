Lightning damages beloved magnolia at historic Lowry House

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Lightning struck a tree at Huntsville’s Historic Lowry House Saturday evening, said the event space’s curator on Sunday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses told WHNT News 19 they saw a bolt come down with a loud cannon-like noise and peel the much-admired magnolia tree “like a banana.” The Lowry House sent these photos to WHNT News 19 the next morning.

The curator said the wi-fi has been knocked out. They don’t think the building sustained any damage, but they’ll check it out more thoroughly on Monday morning.

There was a performance called Death of the Rook going on during the storm, she explained, but the performers didn’t even stop when the lightning struck.

