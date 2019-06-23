Isolated storms possible again Sunday – and every day this week

You’ll need to break out the ice water for this afternoon because it’s going to be hot and humid once again! High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s, while the ‘feels like’ temperatures gets closer to 100°F. Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat often!

As temperatures start to heat up, a few isolated storms could pop-up today, although most of us will get through Sunday dry. Unfortunately, any storms that do manage to develop today could become severe.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has North Alabama and Tennessee under a Marginal Risk of a storm becoming severe.

Stormy Set-Up Next Week: We’re currently on the edge of a ridge of high pressure that is currently to our south. That aids in storm chances in two ways: it pushes in warm, moist air from the Gulf into Alabama, while storms that develop will track along the edge of ridge into the Tennessee Valley. This kind set-up favors complexes of storms, which can bring widely scattered storms with heavy rain and high winds.

In addition, a cold front will approach through the region on Monday, sparking up strong to possibly severe storms Monday afternoon through evening.

Scattered storms are possible again Tuesday morning as the cold front exits the region. The cold front will do its job in the sense that temperatures will drop nearly 10 degrees behind it…but in this case, it won’t feel like much in terms of relief because it’s a drop from the mid-90s to the upper 80s!