Huntsville Police investigates shooting on Sebring Street

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting on Sebring Street.

Police say the 19-year-old male victim arrived at the hospital with multiple bullet strikes to his vehicle. Medics treated him for either glass wounds or graze wounds to his back and neck.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night (June 22). The victim stated the incident happened as he was driving other people around. He also stated he was not interested in pursuing charges.