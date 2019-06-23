× Emergency crews responded to a fatal drowning at Lake Guntersville State Park Beach

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Emergency crews responded to a fatal drowning at Lake Guntersville State Park Beach.

The Marshall County coroner confirms a 17-year-old male died after he drowned at Guntersville State Park beach this afternoon.

WHNT News 19 has learned family and friends were around the victim went this incident occurred.

