Emergency crews responded to a fatal drowning at Lake Guntersville State Park Beach

Lake Guntersville State Park Beach Drowning | Photo: WHNT News 19

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Emergency crews responded to a fatal drowning at Lake Guntersville State Park Beach.

The Marshall County coroner confirms a 17-year-old male died after he drowned at Guntersville State Park beach this afternoon.

WHNT News 19 has learned family and friends were around the victim went this incident occurred.

