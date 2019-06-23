× “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” debuts July 15 on WHNT News 19

The “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” will debut Monday, July 15 at 5:30 p.m. on WHNT News 19.

The “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” will be anchored from New York starting July 15 and move to its permanent home in Washington, D.C. later this fall. Having the “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” in Washington will add to the importance and stature of the broadcast and will also give CBS News unique access to top lawmakers, whose decisions have a profound impact on all Americans.

In addition to her new role as anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News, O’Donnell will be the Network’s lead anchor for political coverage of the primaries and election nights and continue as a contributing correspondent for 60 Minutes.