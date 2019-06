HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville attraction has bragging rights after being named “Number 1.”

The Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association named Burritt on the Mountain the 2018 Attraction of the Year.

On a Facebook post, Burritt said they were recognized for their “hard work and contribution to North Alabama’s $2.7 billion tourism industry.”

Burritt thanked their fans, saying, “We simply couldn’t be number one without our many fans and supporters. You are the reason we are here!”