Auburn University Board of Trustees recommends interim president

AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn Board of Trustees released a special statement Sunday.

It stated the executive committee of the Auburn University Board of Trustees convened by phone and voted to accept the resignation of Steven Leath as the institution’s president.

The committee also voted to recommend Jay Gogue as interim university president.

Members of the full Board of Trustees will consider the executive committee’s recommendation during a specially called meeting on July 8.

Gogue earlier served for 10 years as Auburn’s 18th president.