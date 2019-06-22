YOUR PHOTOS, REPORTS: Ominous storm clouds and damage reports roll in from the Valley

TENNESSEE VALLEY – A line of strong to severe storms moved across the Tennessee Valley on Saturday.

Huntsville Utilities Outage Map, as of 9 p.m., shows thousands of homes without power. You can click on the photo for the latest map.

2:02, 2:05, and 2:07 PM CDT. This thunderstorm is rolling in fast! Looking due west from central Madison, AL. Winds picking up now. #alwx #HUNwx #ValleyWx pic.twitter.com/AlZzh7vM34 — Shane N. Pendleton (@HurricaneShaneP) June 22, 2019

Juli Bindra sent us these pictures of hail in Leighton. #valleywx pic.twitter.com/qxadDilVbk — WHNT (@whnt) June 22, 2019

Here are the latest storm damage reports from the NWS organized by county:

Colbert County

Dime-Sized Hail reported in Muscle Shoals

Emergency Manager reports trees and power lines down along Duncan Lane and County Line Road

Emergency Manager reports marble sized hail larger than dimes in Muscle Shoals

Emergency Manager reports trees and a large power line down on Sockwell Lane

Cullman County

Emergency Manager reports several trees down on Roland Johnson Parkway.

Franklin County

Law enforcement reports trees down throughout the county

Lauderdale County

A tree was knocked down on County Road 91/Lambs Ferry Road

Emergency Manager reports a tree was knocked down at County Road 24 and Leona Drive

Lawrence County