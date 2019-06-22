YOUR PHOTOS, REPORTS: Ominous storm clouds and damage reports roll in from the Valley

TENNESSEE VALLEY – A line of strong to severe storms moved across the Tennessee Valley on Saturday.

Huntsville Utilities Outage Map, as of 9 p.m., shows thousands of homes without power. You can click on the photo for the latest map.

6/22/19 9 PM Huntsville Utilities Outage Map

 

Here are the latest storm damage reports from the NWS organized by county:

Colbert County

  • Dime-Sized Hail reported in Muscle Shoals
  • Emergency Manager reports trees and power lines down along Duncan Lane and County Line Road
  • Emergency Manager reports marble sized hail larger than dimes in Muscle Shoals
  • Emergency Manager reports trees and a large power line down on Sockwell Lane

Cullman County

  • Emergency Manager reports several trees down on Roland Johnson Parkway.

Franklin County

  • Law enforcement reports trees down throughout the county

Lauderdale County

  • A tree was knocked down on County Road 91/Lambs Ferry Road
  • Emergency Manager reports a tree was knocked down at County Road 24 and Leona Drive

Lawrence County

  • Dime-Sized hail reported in Moulton
