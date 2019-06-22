YOUR PHOTOS, REPORTS: Ominous storm clouds and damage reports roll in from the Valley

TENNESSEE VALLEY – A line of strong to severe storms moved across the Tennessee Valley on Saturday.
Huntsville Utilities Outage Map, as of 9 p.m., shows thousands of homes without power. You can click on the photo for the latest map.
Here are the latest storm damage reports from the NWS organized by county:
Colbert County
- Dime-Sized Hail reported in Muscle Shoals
- Emergency Manager reports trees and power lines down along Duncan Lane and County Line Road
- Emergency Manager reports marble sized hail larger than dimes in Muscle Shoals
- Emergency Manager reports trees and a large power line down on Sockwell Lane
Cullman County
- Emergency Manager reports several trees down on Roland Johnson Parkway.
Franklin County
- Law enforcement reports trees down throughout the county
Lauderdale County
- A tree was knocked down on County Road 91/Lambs Ferry Road
- Emergency Manager reports a tree was knocked down at County Road 24 and Leona Drive
Lawrence County
- Dime-Sized hail reported in Moulton