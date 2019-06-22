Tangled String Music Festival Returns to Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Tangled String Music Festival is returning to Huntsville this weekend. The festival is a one-day outdoor event in downtown Huntsville. The festival is on Saturday, June 22 in Big Spring Park. It features acts from around the Southeast.

Under the trees at Big Spring Park East, near the birthplace of this rapidly growing city, there will be a lineup led by Southern rockers Drivin N Cryin, the Atlanta-based favorites with a gold record and a unique blend of driving rock and country twang, and Big Sam`s Funky Nation, a brassy act out of New Orleans known for their mix of Southern charm and seismic live performances.

They will also have the ethereal roots musician Lera Lynn of Single Lock Records in Muscle Shoals; the raw bluesy sounds of Early James and the Latest of Birmingham; and the striking picking of white-hot guitar prodigy Daniel Donato of Nashville.

And this year, Listen Local will have their own stage and lineup, with Huntsville artists including guitarist Rob Aldridge and bluesy vocalist Dawn Osborn. They will be performing by the water.

The music starts at 4 p.m. and goes nonstop til late. Tickets are $30.