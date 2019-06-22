× Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for several North Alabama counties

The National Storm Prediction Center has put most of North Alabama under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m.

Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan Counties in Alabama are in the watch, but all of North Alabama should stay weather aware throughout the day Saturday, as a few storms have already produced hail and some wind damage.

A few storms have already moved across North Alabama, with a few reports of hail and wind in Northwest Alabama.

Juli Bindra sent us these pictures of hail in Leighton. #valleywx pic.twitter.com/qxadDilVbk — WHNT (@whnt) June 22, 2019

Very small hail around the Wheeler Dam area @simpsonwhnt #valleywx — Andrew Springer (@ibanezgio4s) June 22, 2019

Reports of some trees and a large power line down on Sockwell Lane in Leighton. #valleywx — WHNT (@whnt) June 22, 2019

As a reminder, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch means storms could form, and that you need to keep an eye to the sky.

