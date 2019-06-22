Rocket City Battle of the Beards benefiting Huntsville Hospital NICU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Bearded Villians of North Alabama hosted the 2nd annual Rocket City Battle of the Beards on Saturday. People gathered at InnerSpace Brewing Company and showed off their face fluff to raise money for Huntsville Hospital's NICU.

Terry Miles is the captain of the North Alabama Bearded Villains. He says the Bearded Villains is an organization established to change the stereotype of bearded men.

"Being mean people, rough around the edges. we're lawyers, we work at the arsenal, we're just from all walks of life and we want to change the world starting in our community," says Miles.

Miles says the Rocket City Battle of the Beards competition benefiting the Melissa George Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is one way they give back.

"A lot of the guys in the chapter actually had babies that were in there so it's near and dear to our heart and a good way to give back to the community," says Miles.

Entry for the competition began at 5:00 p.m. with the battle beginning at 7:00 p.m. The beard competition entry fee was $15 per person. Miles says they had over 50 people enter the Beard Battle.

"We've got seven categories, from the biggest gnarliest beards to the little babiest beards," says Miles.

Categories for the beard competition:

Full beard natural under 6”

Freestyle

Business/College beard

Natural full beard with style ‘stache

Full beard natural over 6”

Whiskerina creative beard

Kids creative beard

Miles says people traveled from across the country to compete for the cause.

"We've got guys from Tennessee, we've got guys from Georgia, we've got guys from Mississippi. We've had people travel as far as California to come to this," says Miles.

The Villains hope to raise $6,000 for the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.

"This event will be continued every year for the NICU at Huntsville Hospital. We hope the Rocket City Beard Battle continues to grow," says Miles.