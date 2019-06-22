Parkway Place Mall hosts 2nd Annual Girls Night Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala– A night of giveaways, wine, shopping, and memories.

Molly Mitchell, with Parkway Place Mall, says events like the 2nd Annual Girls Night Out offers experiences that reinforce what makes shopping locally at a brick and mortar store special.

"I think it's important for North Alabama to be proud of their local shopping centers. We are healthy, we are thriving and we want to reinforce more activities and experiences that our shoppers can enjoy. It's about customer service and that is what makes brick and mortar shopping so special, " says Mitchell.

More than a dozen Parkway Place retailers are pulled out all the stops to create a night filled with memories, giveaways and unique experiences.

Giveaways started at 4:15 p.m. The first 250 women at customer service received giveaway bags totaling more than $1,500 in gift cards to local Parkway Place stores. Giveaway bags include exclusive discounts and goodies to more than a dozen stores.

"When we originally started this event we knew it would be a lot of fun but seeing the response from the community has been phenomenal. Two hours before the event even started we had lines for giveaways," says Mitchell.

Mitchell says the community response to this event lets them know there is a want from the shoppers for experiences like Girls Night Out.

WINE TASTING

Shoppers enjoyed a three-part wine tasting in center court with Church Street Wine Shoppe.

DINING

Carrabba’s, Chick-Fil-A, and Williams Sonoma served small plates and samples.

BEAUTY

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Licensed Estheticians provided free "mini-facelifts" with the latest micro current technology. Both Dillard’s and Belk also had makeover stations on the upper and lower level of the mall.