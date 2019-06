× One person shot in Madison Saturday morning

MADISON, Ala. – Authorities are investigating a shooting in Madison.

Madison Police told WHNT News 19 they were called to a home in the 100-block of Mattie Court around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

