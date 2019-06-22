More severe storms possible Saturday

It’s been a very active week regarding severe weather in the Tennessee Valley, and unfortunately, more storms are in the forecast for Saturday.

The morning will start off partly cloudy, warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s at daybreak.

Through the afternoon, sunshine will allow temperatures to climb back into the mid 90s — with the humidity in place, the “feels like” heat index values will be closer to 100-105 degrees.

With such hot and humid airmass in place, the ingredients are available for more strong to severe thunderstorms to form late Saturday afternoon through the evening hours.

Saturday’s Severe Weather Threat

June may not be the peak severe weather month for north Alabama and south Tennessee, but it is still a prime month for “mesoscale convective systems”, which is the scientific term used to describe large thunderstorm complexes that roar through numerous states.

Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has portions of the Tennessee Valley under a *SLIGHT RISK* of severe thunderstorms Saturday, with the main impacts being damaging winds.

The caveat is that it’s not 100% guaranteed that we will see severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening — it all depends on whether or not the thunderstorm complexes moving through the Midwest slide south into the Tennessee Valley. This would be a similar path to the Friday night complex, and unfortunately, it would be a similar impact to the region: Damaging wind gusts that can knock down trees and power lines.

Timing out the storms is dependent on the atmospheric conditions within the storm systems themselves, which can be difficult for short-term forecast models to resolve.

Wind gusts as high as 60 mph are possible with these storms, though the wind gusts may be greater if the storms congeal into a line. Check the radar if you are traveling out of town Saturday through Saturday evening. Even if you are staying in town and plan on spending time at the water, be sure to stay weather aware by using the Live Alert 19 App.