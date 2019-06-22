Severe Storms Possible Through Saturday

Some of us will wake up Saturday morning to wind damage from Friday night’s storms; reports of limbs down, power-lines down, and patio furniture being knocked over have come in over the last 12-24 hours. We’ll get a break from the storms Saturday morning, but another batch of storms is already setting-up for this afternoon.

The Set-Up: We’re currently on the ‘edge’ of a ridge of high pressure that is currently to our south. That aids in storm chances in two ways: it pushes in warm, moist air from the Gulf into Alabama, while storms that develop will track along the edge of ridge into the Tennessee Valley.

This kind set-up favors complexes of storms, which can bring widely scattered storms with heavy rain and high winds. That’s our threat for Saturday. Storms will not be widespread Saturday, but clusters of storms developing to our west and northwest will track through Tennessee and Alabama throughout the course of the day. That means you will still have plenty of dry time on Saturday, but you need to be ready to head indoors quickly if a storm develops nearby.

Timing & Severe Risk: The Storm Prediction Center keeps the Tennessee Valley under a *SLIGHT RISK* of severe thunderstorms for Saturday. Any storms that develop could bring damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, and intense lightning.

Keep in mind lightning can strike 10-15 miles away from the parent storm, so you should seek shelter as soon as you can see lightning or hear thunder.

Storm complexes that developed over the Midwest early this morning will drift south into Alabama early this afternoon. We’ll also have to watch for redevelopment through daytime heating, which could also bring in areas of rain and gusty winds. In all, 12PM-6PM will be our best time-frame for storms to become severe Saturday.

Yet another complex of storms will slide south into Alabama late Saturday night too. Storms will have a harder time staying organized after sunset, but heavy rain and gusty winds will still be possible through the very early morning hours of Sunday.

Be sure to stay weather aware by setting alerts and using the interactive radar through Live Alert 19 App.